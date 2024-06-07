Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (
ISRG Quick Quote ISRG - Free Report) standing at $418.15, reflecting a +0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.09%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 9.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.53, signifying a 7.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.97 billion, indicating a 12.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.26 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, signifying shifts of +9.63% and +12.46%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 66.67. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.92 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.47.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
