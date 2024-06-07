We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KLA (KLAC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, KLA (KLAC - Free Report) closed at $779.26, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.02% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.
The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors's stock has climbed by 9.46% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of KLA in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $6.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.5 billion, up 6.34% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $23.30 per share and a revenue of $9.75 billion, demonstrating changes of -8.16% and -7.13%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher. Currently, KLA is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, KLA is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 33.69. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.15.
One should further note that KLAC currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.74.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.