New Strong Sell Stocks for June 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A - Free Report) is an application-focused solutions provider to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) is a car and truck rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.6% downward over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 60 days.

