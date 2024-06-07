Zacks Initiates Coverage of Weyco With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of
Weyco Group, Inc. ( WEYS Quick Quote WEYS - Free Report) with a Neutral recommendation. The comprehensive report highlights the company's strategic positioning within the global footwear industry alongside key growth opportunities and risks.
Wisconsin-based Weyco is well-positioned to benefit from the expanding global footwear market, driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanization and the growth of e-commerce. The company's ability to capitalize on these trends through its diverse brand portfolio and strategic focus on online sales is a significant advantage.
The company's Retail segment achieved record first-quarter 2024 sales, largely due to its strong e-commerce performance. This growth underscores the effectiveness of Weyco's online strategies and highlights the potential for continued expansion in the direct-to-consumer channel.
Weyco has demonstrated efficient cost management, achieving a gross margin of 44.7% in the first quarter of 2024. This improvement from 43.1% in the previous year indicates the company’s operational efficiency, particularly in managing inventory costs and reducing inbound freight expenses, as highlighted by the research report.
Weyco's commitment to evolving its product offerings aligns well with current market demands. The company's emphasis on casual and outdoor footwear, particularly through brands like Stacy Adams, Nunn Bush and BOGS, positions it to capture a larger market share in these growing segments.
With $84.7 million in cash and marketable securities and no outstanding debt on its $40 million line of credit, Weyco maintains a strong liquidity position. This financial flexibility allows the company to invest in growth opportunities and sustain its dividend payments, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors. It paid $4.7 million in dividends in the first quarter of 2024 and announced a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend rate to $0.26 per share.
Despite the positive aspects, Weyco faces significant challenges, as outlined in the report. It reported a 17% decline in net sales for the first quarter of 2024, attributed to decreased North American wholesale demand and a significant drop in overseas sales. Sales in international markets, particularly in Australia and South Africa, declined by 26%. The closure of operations in Asia and the loss of a major wholesale account in Australia contributed to this decrease, highlighting the risks associated with international operations.
Inflation and economic uncertainties pose additional risks to Weyco's performance. The outdoor boot market's oversaturation, coupled with intense competition, has impacted Weyco's BOGS brand. Weyco's reliance on significant accounts, as evidenced by the loss of a major work boot program for BOGS, underscores the risk of revenue fluctuations due to changes in key customer relationships.
Weyco’s stock performance has been mixed. While shares have seen a slight decline this year, they have shown considerable growth over the past year. This performance indicates some resilience amid broader market challenges. The stock's current trading multiples suggest that it is undervalued compared to industry averages. The lower multiples reflect cautious investor outlooks, possibly due to the recent decline in sales and uncertainties in the market.
Weyco, with its rich history and strong brand portfolio, is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth in the global footwear industry. However, challenges such as declining sales and market risks necessitate a cautious outlook. For a detailed analysis, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on Weyco.
Note: Our initiation of coverage on Weyco, which has a modest market capitalization of $288.8 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.
Image: Bigstock
