We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX - Free Report) closed at $55.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 31.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.25, marking a 31.58% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.