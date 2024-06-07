We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Aptiv PLC (APTV) Gained Today
The most recent trading session ended with Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) standing at $81.42, reflecting a +0.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.23%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.86% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 0.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.
The upcoming earnings release of Aptiv PLC will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.40, reflecting a 12% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.35 billion, indicating a 2.9% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
APTV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.01 per share and revenue of $21.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.66% and +5.23%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. Aptiv PLC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Aptiv PLC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.53. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.15 for its industry.
Investors should also note that APTV has a PEG ratio of 0.65 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.