Here's Why Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Fell More Than Broader Market

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $41.92, indicating a -1.64% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 3.95% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.52% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.5.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

