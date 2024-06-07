We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Hercules Capital (HTGC) Gained Today
The latest trading session saw Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) ending at $19.79, denoting a +0.1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.23%.
Shares of the specialty finance company witnessed a loss of 0.45% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hercules Capital in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.77%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $124.99 million, showing a 7.53% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $503.7 million, indicating changes of -0.96% and +9.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Currently, Hercules Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Hercules Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.6. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.3 for its industry.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.