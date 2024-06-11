3 BNY Mellon Mutual Funds for Strong Returns

Founded in 1784, BNY Mellon investment management oversees $2.0 trillion in assets by leveraging the expertise of seven investment firms. Each firm operates independently following its approach and philosophy while also benefiting from BNY Mellon’s reach, brand reputation and operational support. This setup encourages specialization that helps in providing investors with tailored solutions across asset classes like equities, private debt, alternatives and fixed income.
BNY Mellon mutual funds require minimal capital and offer professional management. These mutual funds are designed to cater to a diverse range of financial objectives, growth, income and capital preservation options. At the same time, their strong historical performance and cost-effectiveness make them a reliable choice for achieving long-term financial goals.
Investing in BNY Mellon mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs.
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money.
We have, thus, chosen three BNY Mellon mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.
BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund ( DREVX Quick Quote DREVX - Free Report) invests in equity securities of large-cap companies. DREVX advisors use fundamental analysis to create a broadly varied portfolio comprising growth stocks, value stocks or both.
Karen Miki Behr has been the lead manager of DREVX since Sep 22, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.7%), Apple Inc. (7.2%) and NVIDIA Corp. (5.7%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
DREVX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 11.5% and 15.9%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.69%. DREVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,
please click here. BNY Mellon Income Stock ( MPISX Quick Quote MPISX - Free Report) invests most of its net assets in dividend-paying stocks, emphasizing value and growth characteristics. MPISX advisors prefer to invest in convertible bonds, preferred stocks, fixed-income securities, American Depositary Receipts and money market instruments.
John C Bailer has been the lead manager of MPISX since Dec 30, 2011. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.7%), Medtronic plc (4.2%) and AT&T Inc. (3.7%) as of Feb 29, 2024.
MPISX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 10% and 11.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.86%. MPISX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
BNY Mellon Natural Resources ( DLDRX Quick Quote DLDRX - Free Report) invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of domestic and foreign natural resources and natural resources-related sectors companies, irrespective of market capitalization. DLDRX also invests in emerging markets securities with similar economic characteristics.
David S. Intoppa has been the lead manager of DLDRX since Nov 20, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Weatherford International plc (4.7%), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (4.7%) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (4.6%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
DLDRX 's 3-year and 5-year returns are 19.9% and 18.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.90%. DLDRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
