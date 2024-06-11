Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for June 10, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Vail Resorts, Inc.’s (MTN - Free Report) shares plunged 10.3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $9.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.94.
  • Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME - Free Report) plummeted 39.4% on famous stock influencer Roaring Kitty kicking off his first livestream in three years.
  • Quanex Building Products Corporation’s (NX - Free Report) shares jumped 4% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents.
  • Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s (GRBK - Free Report) shares slid 2.5% on real estate becoming one of the biggest losing sectors of the day.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


GameStop Corp. (GME) - free report >>

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) - free report >>

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) - free report >>

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) - free report >>

Published in

reit travel-leisure