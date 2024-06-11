RLI Corp. ( RLI Quick Quote RLI - Free Report) is well-poised to gain from a compelling product portfolio, rate increases, improved retention, higher premium receipts and sufficient liquidity. Optimistic Growth Projections
Reasons Why You Should Add RLI Stock to Your Portfolio Now
RLI Corp. (RLI - Free Report) is well-poised to gain from a compelling product portfolio, rate increases, improved retention, higher premium receipts and sufficient liquidity.
Optimistic Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RLI’s 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 18.2%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.63 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 15.3%.
The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 2.6% and 7.7%, respectively, from the corresponding 2024 estimates.
Earnings have grown 18.7% in the past five years, better than the industry average of 10.5%
Earnings Surprise History
RLI has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, the average being 132.39%.
Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings has moved 1.7% and 1.18% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
RLI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 9.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 24.5%.
Business Tailwinds
Product diversification across the Casualty, Property and Surety segments of the company has fueled the insurer’s growth and financial success. The Casualty segment continues to gain from an expanded distribution base in personal umbrella and rate increases.
The commercial property business has been gaining from higher wind and earthquake exposure rates. Rate increases, improved retention and new opportunities in the inland marine space should benefit marine products.
The Surety segment continues to benefit from its compelling product portfolio, growth within existing accounts and writing of bonds with new customers.
Building materials inflation and new accounts will aid commercial and contract surety businesses in the future. RLI boasts solid operating results and its financial position remained strong. Operating cash flows should gain from higher premium receipts.
The insurer has a sound capital structure, helping it meet the interests of its policyholders, enhance operations in the insurance sector and aid growth in its book value for the long term. The insurer’s trailing 12-month return on equity of 17.2% outperforms the industry average of 7.8%. Such a robust capital position provides significant financial flexibility to the operating subsidiaries.
RLI has been paying dividends for 187 consecutive quarters and increased regular dividends in each of the last 48 years, witnessing an eight-year (2016-2023) CAGR of 3.9%. In addition, the insurer has also been paying special dividends since 2011. Over the last five years, the insurer has returned $816 million to shareholders. RLI has $87.5 million of remaining capacity from the repurchase program.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are HCI Group, Inc. (HCI - Free Report) , Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR - Free Report) and NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH - Free Report) . While HCI Group and Palomar Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, NMI Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
HCI Group earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 139.15%. In the past year, shares of HCI have surged 68.9%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 57.6% and 4.2%, respectively.
Palomar has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 15.10%. In the past year, PLMR has surged 47.7%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLMR’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 25.7% and 17.8%, respectively.
NMI Holdings has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 8.60%. In the past year, NMIH has jumped 25.6%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMIH’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 10.6% and 7.6%, respectively.