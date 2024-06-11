The TJX Companies (TJX) Partners With Axo for Mexico Expansion

The TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX Quick Quote TJX - Free Report) unveiled plans for a joint venture in Mexico with Grupo Axo, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Axo"). Notably, Axo operates global brands in Mexico and South America across various retail formats, encompassing full-price and discounted offerings. More on Headlines
Per the agreement, TJX will hold a 49% stake, while Axo will have a 51% stake in the joint venture. The collaboration will incorporate Axo's existing off-price, brick-and-mortar retail operations in Mexico, encompassing more than 200 stores under its Promoda, Reduced and Urban Store brands. The envisioned transaction is slated to be completed toward the end of 2024.
The TJX Companies is keen on extending its presence into Mexico through the partnership with Axo, aiming to amplify and refine its performance. Drawing upon TJX's extensive experience as a global off-price retailer, coupled with Axo's established network of more than 200 off-price stores and three decades of operational expertise in Mexico, management envisions significant potential for growth in this new region. This leading off-price apparel and home fashion retailer anticipates delivering a compelling value proposition to the expanding demographic of fashion-forward and value-conscious consumers in Mexico. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What Else Should You Know?
The TJX Companies began the fiscal 2025 on a strong note, with its focus on offering consumers attractive deals on popular brands and fashions. TJX delivered an impressive performance in the recently released first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It witnessed comp sales growth across all segments, completely due to customer transactions, highlighting its solid value proposition. This performance bolsters management’s confidence in the ability to capture market share across all regions. The company began the second quarter on a positive note, foreseeing several business opportunities for the remainder of the year.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 11.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 7.3%. Top 3 Retail Picks Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) , a leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 210.3%, on average. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 10.5% and 47.5%, respectively, from year-ago reported numbers. Burlington Stores ( BURL Quick Quote BURL - Free Report) , a nationally recognized off-price retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington Stores’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 9.6% and 24.6%, respectively, from year-ago reported numbers. Tractor Supply Company ( TSCO Quick Quote TSCO - Free Report) , which operates as a rural lifestyle retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. TSCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tractor Supply Company’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 3% and 2.5%, respectively, from year-ago reported numbers.
Image: Bigstock
The TJX Companies (TJX) Partners With Axo for Mexico Expansion
The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX - Free Report) unveiled plans for a joint venture in Mexico with Grupo Axo, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Axo"). Notably, Axo operates global brands in Mexico and South America across various retail formats, encompassing full-price and discounted offerings.
More on Headlines
Per the agreement, TJX will hold a 49% stake, while Axo will have a 51% stake in the joint venture. The collaboration will incorporate Axo's existing off-price, brick-and-mortar retail operations in Mexico, encompassing more than 200 stores under its Promoda, Reduced and Urban Store brands. The envisioned transaction is slated to be completed toward the end of 2024.
The TJX Companies is keen on extending its presence into Mexico through the partnership with Axo, aiming to amplify and refine its performance. Drawing upon TJX's extensive experience as a global off-price retailer, coupled with Axo's established network of more than 200 off-price stores and three decades of operational expertise in Mexico, management envisions significant potential for growth in this new region.
This leading off-price apparel and home fashion retailer anticipates delivering a compelling value proposition to the expanding demographic of fashion-forward and value-conscious consumers in Mexico.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
What Else Should You Know?
The TJX Companies began the fiscal 2025 on a strong note, with its focus on offering consumers attractive deals on popular brands and fashions. TJX delivered an impressive performance in the recently released first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It witnessed comp sales growth across all segments, completely due to customer transactions, highlighting its solid value proposition. This performance bolsters management’s confidence in the ability to capture market share across all regions. The company began the second quarter on a positive note, foreseeing several business opportunities for the remainder of the year.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 11.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 7.3%.
Top 3 Retail Picks
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) , a leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 210.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 10.5% and 47.5%, respectively, from year-ago reported numbers.
Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) , a nationally recognized off-price retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.7%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington Stores’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 9.6% and 24.6%, respectively, from year-ago reported numbers.
Tractor Supply Company (TSCO - Free Report) , which operates as a rural lifestyle retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. TSCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tractor Supply Company’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 3% and 2.5%, respectively, from year-ago reported numbers.