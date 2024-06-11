UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (
UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) closed at $495, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.
Shares of the largest U.S. health insurer witnessed a loss of 4.31% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 3.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of UnitedHealth Group in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, UnitedHealth Group is projected to report earnings of $6.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $98.92 billion, up 6.48% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $27.57 per share and revenue of $398.24 billion, which would represent changes of +9.75% and +7.16%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. UnitedHealth Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, UnitedHealth Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.95.
We can also see that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - HMOs industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
