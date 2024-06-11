We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
RTX (RTX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
RTX (RTX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $107.09, demonstrating a -0.94% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 1.68% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, down 0.78% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $19.31 billion, showing a 5.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.40 per share and a revenue of $79.04 billion, indicating changes of +6.72% and +6.23%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, RTX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, RTX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.06.
It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.