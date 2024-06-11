We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Whirlpool (WHR) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Whirlpool (WHR - Free Report) standing at $88.28, reflecting a +0.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances had lost 7.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Whirlpool in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $2.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 44.66%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.88 billion, indicating a 18.97% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.37 per share and a revenue of $16.8 billion, demonstrating changes of -23.45% and -13.62%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Whirlpool. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.33% lower. Whirlpool is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Whirlpool is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.13. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.11.
The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.