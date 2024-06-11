See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Momentum ETF (MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of MTUM are up approximately 41.9% from their 52-week low of $134.92/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
MTUM In Focus
The underlying MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant Index measures the performance of U.S. large and mid-capitalization stocks exhibiting relatively higher momentum characteristics. The fund charges 15 bps in fees.
Why The Move?
Wall Street has been hovering around a record high level due the AI-boom-led tech rally and chances of a rate cut this year. Investors maintained their bullish stance on stocks for the seventh consecutive week, pouring $4.6 billion into U.S. equity funds, per strategists at BofA Global Research, as quoted on MarketWatch. These developments have propelled this high momentum ETF.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 36.90. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.