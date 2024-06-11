Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ArcBest (ARCB - Free Report) provides freight transportation services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB - Free Report) provides banking services to consumers and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9% downward over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods (BGS - Free Report) manufactures, sells and distributes high quality, shelf stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 60 days.

