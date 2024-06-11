We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Koppers (KOP) Announces New Utility Pole Plant's Completion
Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) recently announced that its fully-owned subsidiary, Koppers Utility and Industrial Products Inc., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Leesville Parish Chamber of Commerce to officially mark the completion of Koppers' utility pole peeling and drying facility in Leesville, LA.
The Leesville facility began producing timber into utility poles in March 2024, which will be treated at the company's Somerville, TX, facility and distributed to underserved areas in Texas and the Midwest. Koppers, a major utility pole producer in the United States, has spent $17 million in Leesville, a 105-acre site that has created more than 35 construction jobs and new full-time roles.
The Leesville complex exemplifies Koppers' ongoing efforts to optimize its operational footprint. It has enabled the company to decrease costs through plant automation and an improved logistics network while opening up new prospects in high-potential growth markets as demand for infrastructure investment in the United States continues to expand.
Leesville's abundance of timber and its proximity to the Somerville factory position Koppers advantageously to boost its supply chain and grow its market presence.
Shares of Koppers have gained 26.3% over the past year against a 1.2% decline of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Koppers, on its first-quarter call, noted that it remains focused on expanding and optimizing its business and making progress toward its long-term financial goals.
The company anticipates sales for 2024 to be roughly $2.25 billion. It also expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $265-$280 million for the year. Koppers sees adjusted earnings per share to be $4.10-$4.60 for 2024.
The company expects capital expenditures of $80-$90 million for this year.
Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
KOP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) .
ATI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company’s shares have soared 46.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared 102% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab’s current-year earnings is pegged at $6.56 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 25.9%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 33.4% in the past year.