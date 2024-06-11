Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Embraer (ERJ) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Embraer (ERJ - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ERJ crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for ERJ

ERJ could be on the verge of another rally after moving 10.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Looking at ERJ's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ERJ for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today