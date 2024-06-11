We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stellantis (STLA) Recalls 200K Vehicles to Fix ESC Issue
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) is recalling 211,581 pickup trucks and SUVs due to a defect in software that could disable their electronic stability control (ESC) systems.
The problem originates from a defective anti-lock braking system (ABS), which deactivates the ESC, a critical safety feature preventing loss of steering in emergencies, such as on icy or flooded roads.
Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”), using a vehicle with a disabled ESC increases the risk of crashes. Studies show that ESC systems significantly reduce fatal collisions, especially single-vehicle and rollover crashes.
Since 2012, the NHTSA has required all new passenger cars to include ESC.
The recall affects the 2022 Dodge Durango, and 2022 Ram 2500 and 3500. Nearly 158,000 Ram 2500 pickups, more than 53,000 Durangos and 524 Ram 3500s are involved. Affected vehicle owners might see the ABS warning light illuminated when starting their car.
Stellantis will notify affected owners in late July, offering free updates to their anti-lock braking systems.
