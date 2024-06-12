The latest trading session saw Kinder Morgan (
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The latest trading session saw Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) ending at $19.79, denoting a -0.05% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.88%.
The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's shares have seen an increase of 3.39% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kinder Morgan in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.25, reflecting a 4.17% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.88 billion, indicating a 10.89% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.18 per share and a revenue of $15.84 billion, indicating changes of +10.28% and +3.28%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.11% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kinder Morgan presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinder Morgan has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.75 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.92.
It is also worth noting that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.13. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.3.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.