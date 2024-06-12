We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Tutor Perini (TPC - Free Report) reached $19.50, with a -0.81% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction company had gained 4.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 4.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.16, indicating a 122.22% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.18 billion, up 15.35% from the year-ago period.
TPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $4.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +133.33% and +18.04%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Tutor Perini is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Tutor Perini currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.88, which means Tutor Perini is trading at a discount to the group.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, positioning it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
