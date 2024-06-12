Back to top

Casey's (CASY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2024, Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.6 billion, up 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.34, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48 billion, representing a surprise of +3.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +37.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Casey's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of Stores (EOP): 2,658 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,667.
  • Same-store sales - Grocery & General Merchandise - YoY change: 4.3% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of Fuel gallons sold: 694.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 667.65 million.
  • Same-store sales - Fuel gallons - YoY change: 0.9% versus -0.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change: 8.8% compared to the 6.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Fuel: $2.28 billion versus $2.13 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Other: $66.05 million versus $65.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage: $356.90 million versus $355.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise: $900.48 million compared to the $887.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise: $310.17 million versus $299.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage: $207.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.25 million.
  • Gross Profit- Other: $26.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.93 million.
Shares of Casey's have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

