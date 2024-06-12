We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) reached $28.14, with a +0.11% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.88%.
The company's stock has dropped by 5.07% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.7%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $954.24 million, indicating a 6.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $3.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.65% and +6.04%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for VICI Properties Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, VICI Properties Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.51. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.37.
It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.