New Strong Sell Stocks for June 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASGN (ASGN - Free Report) provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) is a global provider of content delivery network (CDN) and cloud infrastructure services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark (AMWD - Free Report) is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 60 days.

