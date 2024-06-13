Back to top

Company News for June 12, 2024

  • General Motors Company’s (GM - Free Report) shares gained 1.4% on announcing a $6 billion share buyback plan.
  • Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) slid 3.2% after reporting first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.08 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM - Free Report) shares fell 2.6% on financials losing out on the day.
  • GameStop Corp.’s (GME - Free Report) shares soared 22.8%, having plunged in the previous session after reporting an earnings miss.

