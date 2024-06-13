NETGEAR (NTGR) Adds Two New Products to Wi-Fi 7 Portfolio

NETGEAR, Inc. ( NTGR Quick Quote NTGR - Free Report) added two new products to its Wi-Fi 7 mesh and standalone router lines. The company highlighted that the new Orbi 770 Tri-band Mesh System and Nighthawk RS300 Router are its “most affordable” Wi-Fi 7 products to date.
Orbi 770 is available for pre-order whereas Nighthawk RS300 is available now on NETGEAR.com Both the solutions will be available gradually at other major retailers.
The company noted that multi-gig internet speeds have become relatively cheaper since the introduction of its first Wi-Fi 7 offerings (Nighthawk RS700 and Orbi 970).
Also, there has been a rapid proliferation of devices such as AR/VR headsets and AI-powered platforms like CoPilot+ which entail extremely low latency and higher throughput. Though Wi-Fi 7 adoption is accelerating, IoT threats and router security at the device level have become critical to safeguarding digital lives, further added NETGEAR.
The new Orbi 770 Tri-band Mesh System and Nighthawk RS300 Router solutions offer users improved speed and performance on their devices and applications with tough security shield.
Orbi WiFi 7 Tri-band mesh system provides multi-gigabit speeds up to 11Gbps with 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands whereas Nighthawk RS300 offers multi-gigabit speeds up to 9.3Gbps with the ultra-fast 6GHz WiFi band, highlighted NTGR. These solutions use the 2.5Gbps internet port for multi-gig fiber and cable plans.
The Orbi 770 series will have an “additional layer of security” with the new Advanced Router Protection feature. Advanced Router Protection feature leverages AI heuristics and advanced exploit prevention methods to identify and thwart any exploitation attempts and safeguards the router from known and unknown threats.
These new solutions also include a 30-day trial for NETGEAR Armor Powered by Bitdefender. This will automatically extend a layer of security for the connected devices with additional privacy with VPN.
Users will get access to NETGEAR Smart Parental Controls on both solutions. This will help them to keep a tab on the online activities of their children through their connected devices. A subscription fee will be charged after a 30-day trial period for a premium plan, though the basic features remain free of cost.
Headquartered in San Jose, CA, NETGEAR is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance and premium networking technologies and internet-connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers.
The company’s topline performance is being affected by tough macroeconomic conditions, inflation and high interest rates. These factors are compelling channel partners to drive down inventory levels across the consumer and B2B businesses.
The company expects to accelerate through NFB and CHP destocking activities with its channel partners resulting in a headwind of $25-$30 million revenues in the current quarter.
NETGEAR added that the higher cost of inventory amid the company’s inventory reduction efforts and phasing out slower-moving inventory in an accelerated manner is anticipated to weigh down on the margin performance in the second quarter.
Nonetheless, robust demand for premium CHP products (Orbi 8 and 9, tri and quad-band Wi-Fi mesh products and 5G Nighthawk Mobile Hotspots) is a tailwind. The company is expected to benefit from the Wi-Fi 7 upgrade cycle in the long term.
At present, NTGR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
