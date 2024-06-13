BP, Worley Form Alliance to Drive Efficiency and Cost Savings

BP plc ( BP Quick Quote BP - Free Report) has announced a new strategic alliance with engineering company Worley, in a move to bolster efficiency and value creation across its global Site Projects organization. This alliance, formalized at a signing ceremony attended by representatives from both companies, builds on over a decade of successful collaboration between the two companies. It is the first time that BP has formed such an alliance with its operations business. A Strategic Move for Operational Excellence
The alliance is aimed at improving capital efficiency across various BP locations where Worley holds service contracts. These include oil and gas-producing regions in the Gulf of Mexico, Oman, Mauritania, and Senegal, as well as refineries in Cherry Point, Whiting, Rotterdam, Gelsenkirchen and Lingen. An initial estimated saving of $40 million over two years is anticipated from this initiative.
Niall Maguire, VP of Site Projects at BP, highlighted the alliance's goal of improving safety, reducing emissions and cutting costs. He noted that the alliance is focused on enhancing operational effectiveness through centralization, standardization and simplification, thereby contributing to BP's value growth.
Leveraging Digital Capabilities Globally
The collaboration is expected to be strengthened through the enhanced use of digital capabilities on a global scale. This should drive efficiency across engineering, procurement, construction development and management processes. The goal is to centralize, standardize and simplify operations, thereby increasing BP’s operational effectiveness and fostering continuous improvement.
Mark Brantley, group president EMEA and APAC at Worley, emphasized that the alliance builds on the successful Site Projects Efficiency Plan. He mentioned that the companies’ shared history and values equip them to identify and implement solutions, continuing to create value and deliver sustainable change across BP’s project portfolio.
Expanding a Proven Partnership
Earlier this year,
Worley secured a five-year global framework agreement with BP to provide engineering, procurement and construction management services. This agreement covers BP’s global refinery assets and ventures into new energy initiatives, further strengthening the collaboration between the two companies.
The strategic alliance formalizes a relationship characterized by shared objectives, trust and a commitment to excellence. It brings together world-class technical expertise in a tight resource market, ringfencing resources to optimize efficiency and project execution.
As BP and Worley embark on this new phase of their partnership, the focus will remain on driving efficiency, enhancing safety, reducing emissions and creating value through innovative solutions. This strategic alliance is set to play a crucial role in BP's efforts to streamline its operations and achieve sustainable growth in the evolving energy landscape.
