Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) closed at $35.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.85% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.53%.
Shares of the poultry producer have depreciated by 9.04% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.32, marking a 200% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.57% upward. At present, Pilgrim's Pride boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pilgrim's Pride has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.29 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.22, so one might conclude that Pilgrim's Pride is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, PPC's PEG ratio is currently 0.26. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. PPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.4 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.