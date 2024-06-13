3 DWS Mutual Funds for Long-Term Growth

DWS is an investment management company, with EUR 941 billion in assets under management (AUM) and a workforce of 4,600 individuals globally. With a history spanning over six decades, DWS has built a reputation for excellence across Germany, Europe, the Americas and Asia. Their mutual funds offer an array of investment choices, including managed funds, passive index funds and alternative investments such as real estate and private equity.
DWS crafts personalized investment strategies based on the insights of its Chief Investment Officer’s (CIO) thorough research to provide tailored solutions that adapt to various market conditions. These qualities establish DWS funds as a trustworthy option for investments.
Investing in DWS mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more:
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
We have, thus, chosen three DWS mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.
DWS Core Equity ( SUWZX Quick Quote SUWZX - Free Report) invests most of its assets in equity securities such as common stocks. SUWZX advisors also invest in large U.S. companies.
Pankaj Bhatnagar has been the lead manager of SUWZX since May 31, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (8.3%), Microsoft Corp (8.3%) and Alphabet Inc. (3.1%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
SUWZX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.3% and 12.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.48%. SUWZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,
please click here. DWS Science and Technology ( KTCAX Quick Quote KTCAX - Free Report) invests most of its assets and borrowings, if any, in common stocks of science and technology companies. KTCAX advisors also invest in foreign securities.
Sebastian P. Werner has been the lead manager of KTCAX since Nov 30, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in NVIDIA Corp (11%), Microsoft Corp (10.3%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (8.7%) as of Jan 31, 2024.
KTCAX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.1% and 17.8%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.90%. KTCAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
DWS CROCI US FUND ( DCUSX Quick Quote DCUSX - Free Report) invests most of its assets and borrowings, if any, in common stocks issued by U.S. companies. DCUSX advisors use the cash return on capital invested as the main criterion for selecting companies.
Di Kumble has been the lead manager of DCUSX since Apr 10, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Merck & Co., Inc. (5%), D.R. Horton, Inc. (4.7%) and Alphabet Inc. (4.7%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
DCUSX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.7% and 5.8%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.90%. DCUSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
