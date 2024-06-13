Buy 5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Robust Returns

Given the current solid market performance, it is very difficult for retail investors to choose stocks independently and generate robust returns. For this, one has to understand the fundamentals of a company and try to place them against the present economic background to figure out how it may fare as an investment.
One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. So, stocks like Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ( SKX Quick Quote SKX - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) , Haemonetics Corporation ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) , AZZ Inc. ( AZZ Quick Quote AZZ - Free Report) and BOK Financial Corp ( BOKF Quick Quote BOKF - Free Report) are worth betting on. As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have a deeper insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess companies’ publicly available documents and even attend conference calls. Brokers have more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment. When brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. But merely depending on broker upgrades is not the correct way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns. Selecting the Winning Strategy
We have a screening strategy that will help in your search for potential winners:
Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks. Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5. Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable. Zacks Rank Equal to #1 or 2: Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential. Here are five stocks that qualified for the screening: Based in Manhattan Beach, CA, Skechers U.S.A. designs, develops, markets and distributes footwear for men, women and children in the United States and overseas under the SKECHERS name, as well as under several uniquely branded names. As of Mar 31, 2024, SKX had 5,203 stores, including 565 domestic stores, 1,106 international locations and 3,532 distributors, licensees and franchise stores. Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings estimates for 2024 have been revised 1.2% north over the past 30 days. SKX, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 9.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. Headquartered in Bentonville, AR, Walmart operates variety stores, discount stores, supercenters, Sam’s Clubs and Neighborhood Markets, along with the websites – walmart.com and samsclub.com. WMT offers merchandise under its private-label store brands, which comprises Equate, Faded Glory, George, Great Value, Holiday Time, Mainstays and others. Walmart’s fiscal 2025 earnings estimates have been revised 2.5% upward over the past 30 days. WMT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 2.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. Haemonetics, based in Boston, MA, provides blood management solutions to customers encompassing blood and plasma collectors, hospitals and health care providers globally. HAE’s portfolio of integrated devices, information management and consulting services offers blood management solutions for each facet of the blood supply chain, helping better clinical outcomes. Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings estimates have been revised 5.3% upward over the past 30 days. HAE, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 16.7% upward revision in broker ratings in the past four weeks. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, AZZ provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. The company offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection. AZZ’s fiscal 2025 earnings estimates have been revised 2.9% upward over the past month. AZZ, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 25% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. BOK Financial, based in Tulsa, OK, is a regional financial services company. BOKF operates through the following three principal lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Wealth Management. BOK Financial’s 2024 earnings estimates have remained unchanged over the past 30 days. BOKF, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out. . Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance
Image: Bigstock
Buy 5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Robust Returns
Given the current solid market performance, it is very difficult for retail investors to choose stocks independently and generate robust returns. For this, one has to understand the fundamentals of a company and try to place them against the present economic background to figure out how it may fare as an investment.
One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. So, stocks like Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) , Haemonetics Corporation (HAE - Free Report) , AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) and BOK Financial Corp (BOKF - Free Report) are worth betting on.
As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have a deeper insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess companies’ publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.
Brokers have more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.
When brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. But merely depending on broker upgrades is not the correct way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.
Selecting the Winning Strategy
We have a screening strategy that will help in your search for potential winners:
Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.
Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.
Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.
Zacks Rank Equal to #1 or 2: Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.
Here are five stocks that qualified for the screening:
Based in Manhattan Beach, CA, Skechers U.S.A. designs, develops, markets and distributes footwear for men, women and children in the United States and overseas under the SKECHERS name, as well as under several uniquely branded names. As of Mar 31, 2024, SKX had 5,203 stores, including 565 domestic stores, 1,106 international locations and 3,532 distributors, licensees and franchise stores.
Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings estimates for 2024 have been revised 1.2% north over the past 30 days. SKX, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 9.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
Headquartered in Bentonville, AR, Walmart operates variety stores, discount stores, supercenters, Sam’s Clubs and Neighborhood Markets, along with the websites – walmart.com and samsclub.com. WMT offers merchandise under its private-label store brands, which comprises Equate, Faded Glory, George, Great Value, Holiday Time, Mainstays and others.
Walmart’s fiscal 2025 earnings estimates have been revised 2.5% upward over the past 30 days. WMT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 2.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
Haemonetics, based in Boston, MA, provides blood management solutions to customers encompassing blood and plasma collectors, hospitals and health care providers globally. HAE’s portfolio of integrated devices, information management and consulting services offers blood management solutions for each facet of the blood supply chain, helping better clinical outcomes.
Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings estimates have been revised 5.3% upward over the past 30 days. HAE, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 16.7% upward revision in broker ratings in the past four weeks.
Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, AZZ provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. The company offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection.
AZZ’s fiscal 2025 earnings estimates have been revised 2.9% upward over the past month. AZZ, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 25% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
BOK Financial, based in Tulsa, OK, is a regional financial services company. BOKF operates through the following three principal lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Wealth Management.
BOK Financial’s 2024 earnings estimates have remained unchanged over the past 30 days. BOKF, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.
Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance