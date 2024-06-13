Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 62.5% downward over the last 60 days.

ASGN (ASGN - Free Report) provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Cemex (CX - Free Report) is one of the largest cement companies in the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

