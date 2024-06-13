Diageo (DEO), Tolaram Alliance to Aid Growth in Guinness Nigeria

Diageo plc’s ( DEO Quick Quote DEO - Free Report) focus on improving productivity coupled with its diversified footprint, a solid portfolio of brands, innovation and marketing investments, and pricing initiatives, appear encouraging. In the latest development, the company revealed that it has established a model for Guinness in Nigeria by entering into a long-term partnership with a leading manufacturing, marketing and distribution conglomerate, Tolaram, to drive growth and sell its shareholding in Guinness Nigeria PLC. This transaction is likely to conclude in fiscal 2025, subject to the satisfaction of a few conditions, including the regulatory approvals in Nigeria. Details of the Alliance
Per the terms of this alliance, Tolaram will buy Diageo’s 58.02% shareholding in Guinness Nigeria PLC, which is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, for a share price of 81.60 NGN per share. Boasting a 50-year presence in Nigeria, Tolaram has extensive operations in the region and is quite a popular consumer packaged goods company.
However, Diageo will retain the ownership of the Guinness brand, which will be licensed to Guinness Nigeria for the long term, thereby empowering its growth and development in the country under Tolaram’s stewardship. The company will also remain in the country via its completely owned international premium spirits business to cater to a wider geographic reach in West Africa, with Nigeria being among the key operational hub. After the completion of this transaction, Guinness Nigeria will remain listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange while Tolaram plans to launch a mandatory takeover offer in compliance with the local law requirements. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Notably, the aforesaid transaction is consistent with Diageo’s asset-light beer operating model. This model enables the selection of the most suitable structure and route to market for Guinness while retaining ownership of the iconic Guinness brand. The company will continue driving the brand and marketing strategy of Guinness in Nigeria.
This new structure for Nigeria further emphasizes Diageo’s active portfolio management and development of an efficient operating model in West Africa to deliver sustainable growth. We note that the aforesaid transaction follows its announcement in October 2023 of a fully-owned spirits company. How is Diageo Poised?
Diageo is progressing well in its new productivity commitment to deliver $2 billion of productivity savings over the three years from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2027. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects to deliver this accelerated productivity commitment across the cost of goods, marketing spending and overheads. It plans to support this acceleration through investments, including its supply-chain agility program announced in July 2022.
However, the company has been witnessing soft trends in its operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, which contributes 10% to its net sales. The fast-changing consumer sentiment and high inventory levels have been significantly impacting the total business performance in the LAC region. Year to date, Diageo's shares have lost 7.5% compared with the industry's 10.8% decline.
