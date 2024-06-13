EchoStar's (SATS) Hughes JUPITER System Deployed by Skyband

EchoStar Corporation’s ( SATS Quick Quote SATS - Free Report) Hughes Network Systems LLC has announced that Saudi Arabia-based Luna Space Telecommunications Co. Ltd. (under the Skyband Holding company) recently acquired 1,200 Hughes JUPITER Terminals and a JUPITER System Gateway from Hughes. By using modern JUPITER technology, Skyband aims to upgrade its VSAT (very small aperture terminal) network infrastructure, deliver high-speed connectivity solutions to its customers residing across various unserved and underserved areas of the kingdom and provide innovative mobility services. Skyband empowers businesses and government entities in Saudi Arabia with state-of-the-art satellite network solutions to boost productivity and drive digital transformation. The migration to Hughes' enhanced network infrastructure is expected to enable Skyband to tap into new sectors of government, finance and oil and gas and simultaneously introduce innovative features like software-defined wide area networking to its service portfolio. Being a premium ground platform technology in the industry, the Hughes JUPITER System is renowned for its ability to meet operator needs by offering bandwidth and cost efficiencies. The latest advancements in JUPITER technology encompass software-defined satellite networking capabilities, dynamic in-route reconfiguration for optimal efficiency and a "system on a chip" design in the JUPITER terminal that cushions higher speeds and a broader range of services, highlighted Hughes. JUPITER System Gateway is one of the widely used VSAT systems for broadband satellite services in the world, as it works for both traditional and high-throughput satellites. In March 2024, Egypt-based Nilesat - a leading satellite operator and broadcasting company in the MENA region - leveraged Hughes JUPITER System Gateway and terminals for Nilesat 301 satellite to supply budget-friendly and high-powered broadband services to its subscribers. At the same time, the Kazakhstan-based Republican Center of Space Communication also deployed the Hughes JUPITER System ground platform to empower the country with digitization. However, the loss of subscribers in Pay-TV, Retail Wireless and Broadband and satellite services adversely impacted SATS’ performance. In the last reported quarter, it generated revenues of $4.01 billion, down 8.6% year over year. The top line lagged the consensus mark by 1.32%. Currently, EchoStar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SATS have gained 7.5% in the past year against the sub-industry’s decline of 39.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven and data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%. Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets. NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is another key pick in the broader industry. It is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, NVDA’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
EchoStar's (SATS) Hughes JUPITER System Deployed by Skyband
EchoStar Corporation’s (SATS - Free Report) Hughes Network Systems LLC has announced that Saudi Arabia-based Luna Space Telecommunications Co. Ltd. (under the Skyband Holding company) recently acquired 1,200 Hughes JUPITER Terminals and a JUPITER System Gateway from Hughes.
By using modern JUPITER technology, Skyband aims to upgrade its VSAT (very small aperture terminal) network infrastructure, deliver high-speed connectivity solutions to its customers residing across various unserved and underserved areas of the kingdom and provide innovative mobility services.
Skyband empowers businesses and government entities in Saudi Arabia with state-of-the-art satellite network solutions to boost productivity and drive digital transformation.
The migration to Hughes' enhanced network infrastructure is expected to enable Skyband to tap into new sectors of government, finance and oil and gas and simultaneously introduce innovative features like software-defined wide area networking to its service portfolio.
Being a premium ground platform technology in the industry, the Hughes JUPITER System is renowned for its ability to meet operator needs by offering bandwidth and cost efficiencies.
The latest advancements in JUPITER technology encompass software-defined satellite networking capabilities, dynamic in-route reconfiguration for optimal efficiency and a "system on a chip" design in the JUPITER terminal that cushions higher speeds and a broader range of services, highlighted Hughes.
JUPITER System Gateway is one of the widely used VSAT systems for broadband satellite services in the world, as it works for both traditional and high-throughput satellites.
In March 2024, Egypt-based Nilesat - a leading satellite operator and broadcasting company in the MENA region - leveraged Hughes JUPITER System Gateway and terminals for Nilesat 301 satellite to supply budget-friendly and high-powered broadband services to its subscribers.
At the same time, the Kazakhstan-based Republican Center of Space Communication also deployed the Hughes JUPITER System ground platform to empower the country with digitization.
However, the loss of subscribers in Pay-TV, Retail Wireless and Broadband and satellite services adversely impacted SATS’ performance. In the last reported quarter, it generated revenues of $4.01 billion, down 8.6% year over year. The top line lagged the consensus mark by 1.32%.
Currently, EchoStar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SATS have gained 7.5% in the past year against the sub-industry's decline of 39.1%.
