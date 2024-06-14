We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $52.10, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 32.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.25, reflecting a 31.58% decrease from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.