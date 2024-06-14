We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Modine (MOD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Modine (MOD - Free Report) ending at $95.49, denoting a -0.61% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.23% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.
The heating and cooling products maker's stock has dropped by 12.19% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.
The upcoming earnings release of Modine will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.84, showcasing a 1.18% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $627.67 million, up 0.85% from the year-ago period.
MOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $2.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.85% and +6.89%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.08% decrease. Modine presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Modine is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.95. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.29 for its industry.
Investors should also note that MOD has a PEG ratio of 0.76 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.65.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.