Deckers (DECK) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

DECK Quick Quote DECK - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $1,030.16, indicating a -0.9% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.34%.
Shares of the maker of Ugg footwear witnessed a gain of 15.03% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Deckers in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.49, indicating a 44.81% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $801.36 million, up 18.58% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $30.59 per share and revenue of $4.75 billion, indicating changes of +4.9% and +10.78%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Deckers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.82% increase. Deckers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Deckers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.36, which means Deckers is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that DECK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.29.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Deckers (DECK) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.