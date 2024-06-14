Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (
BLDR Quick Quote BLDR - Free Report) closed at $151.15 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had lost 12.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $3.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.77%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.48 billion, indicating a 1% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.93 per share and a revenue of $17.82 billion, representing changes of -11.38% and +4.25%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Builders FirstSource. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.44% decrease. Right now, Builders FirstSource possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Builders FirstSource is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.51.
It is also worth noting that BLDR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) closed at $151.15 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had lost 12.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $3.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.77%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.48 billion, indicating a 1% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.93 per share and a revenue of $17.82 billion, representing changes of -11.38% and +4.25%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Builders FirstSource. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.44% decrease. Right now, Builders FirstSource possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Builders FirstSource is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.51.
It is also worth noting that BLDR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.