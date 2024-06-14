Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Booking Holdings (
BKNG Quick Quote BKNG - Free Report) closed at $3,856.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.34%.
Shares of the online booking service have appreciated by 2.21% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.79% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.
The upcoming earnings release of Booking Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $39.22, showcasing a 4.25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.78 billion, indicating a 5.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
BKNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $178.54 per share and revenue of $23.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.29% and +8.05%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Booking Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Booking Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.71. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.1.
Investors should also note that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.16 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.96.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
