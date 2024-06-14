Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (
LPX Quick Quote LPX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $93.62, demonstrating a +0.01% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.34%.
Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 1.71% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 3.41% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.96% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.03, reflecting a 269.09% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $814.05 million, indicating a 33.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.79 per share and revenue of $3.02 billion, which would represent changes of +79.81% and +17.03%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Louisiana-Pacific holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Louisiana-Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.17 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.27.
Investors should also note that LPX has a PEG ratio of 12.16 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Wood industry was having an average PEG ratio of 7.69.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LPX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
