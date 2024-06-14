Back to top

Lovesac (LOVE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Lovesac (LOVE - Free Report) reported $132.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. EPS of -$0.83 for the same period compares to -$0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $128.2 million, representing a surprise of +3.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.99.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lovesac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Showroom Count: 246 compared to the 239 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Other: $14.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.1%.
  • Net Sales- Internet: $36.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%.
  • Net Sales- Showrooms: $81.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $78.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.
Shares of Lovesac have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

