Image: Bigstock
Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Ero Copper Corp. (ERO - Free Report) reached $20.63, with a -1.2% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.
The company's stock has dropped by 4.79% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ero Copper Corp. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.28, signifying a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $661.1 million, which would represent changes of +95.4% and +54.64%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.76% higher. As of now, Ero Copper Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Ero Copper Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.3. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.19.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
