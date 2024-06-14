We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enviri (NVRI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Enviri (NVRI - Free Report) closed at $8.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.23% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.34%.
Shares of the industrial services company have depreciated by 0.24% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enviri in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 200% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enviri. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Enviri is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at valuation, Enviri is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 829. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.58 of its industry.
The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
