Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (
COCO Quick Quote COCO - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $30.30, indicating a -1.75% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 17.44% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vita Coco Company, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Vita Coco Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $143.47 million, up 2.74% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.04 per share and a revenue of $510.89 million, indicating changes of +40.54% and +3.5%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Vita Coco Company, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.65 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.95 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that COCO has a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.67.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
