D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) closed at $143.46, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.
Shares of the homebuilder have depreciated by 8.79% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of D.R. Horton in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 18, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.80, down 2.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.69 billion, indicating a 0.34% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.26 per share and a revenue of $36.97 billion, representing changes of +3.18% and +4.27%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, D.R. Horton possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.64 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that DHI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.84.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
