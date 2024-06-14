Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB - Free Report) operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Cameco (CCJ - Free Report) is one of the world's largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11% downward over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) - free report >>

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) - free report >>

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) - free report >>

Published in

finance reit