Stay Ahead of the Game With Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

PDCO Quick Quote PDCO - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.72 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Patterson Cos. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Dental supply' to come in at $673.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Animal Health' at $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Corporate' will likely reach $3.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -34.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consolidated Net Sales- Consumable- Total' of $1.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Consolidated Net Sales- Value-added services and Other- Total' will reach $114.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Dental supply- Consumable' to reach $363.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Dental supply- Equipment and software' should come in at $225.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.8%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Dental supply- Value-added services and other' should arrive at $85.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Value-added services and Other' will reach $25.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Equipment and software' reaching $32.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Consumable' stands at $990.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Consolidated Net Sales- Equipment and Software- Total' will reach $258.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.8%.
Over the past month, shares of Patterson Cos. have returned -11.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, PDCO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.
