We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cognizant (CTSH) Streamlines Healthcare With AI-Powered LLMs
Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH - Free Report) is gaining momentum into the life science and healthcare domain with its recent partnership with Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) cloud business, Google Cloud.
As part of the expanded collaboration, Cognizant has introduced a suite of healthcare large language model (LLM) solutions leveraging Alphabet’s cloud business, Google Cloud’s generative AI technology, including the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models.
The solutions are aimed to streamline complex administrative processes and enhance the overall experience within healthcare systems.
Cognizant’s solutions are designed to streamline critical workflows such as appeals management, contract lifecycle, marketing operations and health plan selection, aiming for improvement in operational speed, accuracy and overall service quality for healthcare stakeholders.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Price and Consensus
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Quote
Cognizant’s Prospects Driven by Strong Partner Base
Apart from Google Cloud, CTSH teamed up with NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Clario to bolster its presence in the healthcare sector.
In the first quarter of 2024, Cognizant announced the integration of its generative AI technology with NVIDIA’s BioNeMo gen AI platform. The collaboration aims to address complex challenges in drug discovery within the life sciences industry, enhancing productivity in the development process and accelerating the introduction of new life-saving treatments to the market.
CTSH also partnered with Microsoft to incorporate gen AI into healthcare administration through TriZetto Assistant on Facets, leveraging Azure Open AI Services and Semantic Kernel to boost productivity, efficiency and patient care while maintaining regulatory compliance and data security.
In March, the company has been selected by Clario, a healthcare research technology company, to support its global IT infrastructure and applications, providing automation and digital technologies to reduce costs and accelerate time to market.
Conclusion
Despite an expanding clientele and strong partner base, challenging macroeconomic environment, along with weakness in the Financial Services segment, is a concern for CTSH’s prospects.
In the first quarter of 2024, Financial Services revenues decreased 6.2% year over year to $1.38 billion.
Cognizant’s shares have declined 14.5% against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 9.8% year to date.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects second-quarter 2024 revenues between $4.75 billion and $4.82 billion, indicating a decline of 2.9% to 1.4% (a decline of 2.5-1% on a cc basis). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is pegged at $4.81 billion, indicating a decline of 1.63% from the year-ago reported level.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.