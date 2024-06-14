CyberArk (CYBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CyberArk (
CYBR Quick Quote CYBR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $252.33, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts's stock has climbed by 2.88% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.27% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.
The upcoming earnings release of CyberArk will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.41, showcasing a 1266.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $219.26 million, indicating a 24.69% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.04 per share and a revenue of $935.16 million, representing changes of +82.14% and +24.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CyberArk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.75% higher. CyberArk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, CyberArk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 123.43. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.06.
Also, we should mention that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 3.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.88.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
CyberArk (CYBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $252.33, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts's stock has climbed by 2.88% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.27% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.
The upcoming earnings release of CyberArk will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.41, showcasing a 1266.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $219.26 million, indicating a 24.69% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.04 per share and a revenue of $935.16 million, representing changes of +82.14% and +24.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CyberArk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.75% higher. CyberArk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, CyberArk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 123.43. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.06.
Also, we should mention that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 3.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.88.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.