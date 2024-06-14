We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gained Today
The latest trading session saw Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR - Free Report) ending at $106.62, denoting a +0.33% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.12%.
The company's stock has dropped by 6.53% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Innovative Industrial Properties in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.28, showcasing a 0.88% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $79.15 million, reflecting a 3.52% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.13 per share and revenue of $311.7 million, indicating changes of +0.55% and +0.71%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.59.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 176, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.